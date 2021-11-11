Sunday school is 10 a.m., with worship at 11 a.m.
As we look in Revelation 2:1-7 we see that the resurrected and glorified Christ dictated letters to the apostle John to the seven churches in Asia Minor. Jesus complimented the Ephesian church for its deeds, hard work, perseverance, for enduring hardships for his name and not growing weary.
However, after all the positive comments Jesus made, you would think that this was a church on fire for God. They were doing many good things for the Lord, but their actions and works were not motivated by their love for Christ. There is a warning here for the church today as well.
No matter what the church is involved in and even if they have thousands of members, if what they are doing is not motivated by their love for the Lord it means nothing.
Jesus gave his life for us, and he is not satisfied with being anything less than first in our lives. I believe that we are living in the last days and Jesus could return at any moment. However, I know without a doubt, that if Jesus is our first love and we are standing firm in him, we will be ready when he returns to take us home.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
