Sunday School at 9 a.m. worship service at 10 a.m.
Pastor Ron Doyle’s message: “Expect the Miraculous!” 1) When we pray in the power of the Holy Spirit we can expect the miraculous. (Acts 3:1-10 & 12; Acts 1:8; Acts 2; 39; Luke 11:13; John 7:37-39; Mark 16:17-18) As God’s people full of the power of the Holy Spirit we should expect the miraculous as the power of God works through us to heal the sick and do the impossible.
2) When we pray with unwavering faith in Jesus Christ we can expect the miraculous. (Acts 3:16; Hebrews 11:1; John 14:12) It is our unwavering faith in Jesus that will see us through all the tests and trials of life. Are you focusing on the circumstances today, or are you focusing on the God who is able to do the impossible?
3) When we pray in the name of Jesus we can expect the miraculous. (Acts 3: 16; John 14: 13-14; James 5: 15) There is great power in the name of Jesus, but we must know Him as our Savior and be living for Him before we can truly pray in His name and experience His power.
— Dianne Doyle