Trinity Assembly of God Hyde Park’s Sunday school is scheduled for 10 a.m. with worship service at 11 a.m.
Often, when we’re defining something, we’ll first say what it isn’t. Dusk, one might say isn’t quite darkness, but it’s not quite daytime either. Similarly, the bible defines “kingdom” by what it isn’t. Romans 14:17 says that “the kingdom of God is not food and drink, but it is righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Ghost.” In the sixth chapter of Matthew, Jesus warns against being focused only on the things of earth. He instructs them to “seek first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”
God knows we have physical needs, but he says we have greater spiritual needs. Food, drink and clothing are all physical, but temporary. We are to seek righteousness, peace and joy, which are spiritual and eternal. Finally, every kingdom has its own king. We can be kings of our own kingdom where we live according to our own rules, meeting our own needs, or we can choose to live in God’s kingdom and enjoy his limitless love and provision with the assurance that he will meet all of our needs, physical and spiritual.
— Dianne Doyle
