Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.

“The Body of Christ,” I Corinthians 12: 12-27: When some people think about the church, all they focus on is the building and how beautiful it looks. But in the Bible, we see that the focus is not on the building but on the believers. It is the born-again believers in Jesus who are called to be his church, which is the cody of Christ on this earth.

