Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
“The Body of Christ,” I Corinthians 12: 12-27: When some people think about the church, all they focus on is the building and how beautiful it looks. But in the Bible, we see that the focus is not on the building but on the believers. It is the born-again believers in Jesus who are called to be his church, which is the cody of Christ on this earth.
Paul emphasizes that when we accept Jesus as our savior we are baptized into the body of Christ, and we become children of God. Regardless of our background, we become members of a family of believers in the local church and the church worldwide.
However, just as our physical body is made up of different parts, the church body is made up of different people with different giftings. There are no spectators in the church, but we are all called to serve the Lord in whatever capacity he has gifted us. We are one body, and every person is important. If one part of the body suffers, we all suffer or if one part is honored, we all rejoice.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
