Pastor Ron Doyle’s message was “What Really Matters.” When we look at the world and everything that is going on around us today, we can lose focus on what really matters in our life. We can get so caught up and things that are eternal take a back seat. However, if we are followers of Jesus Christ, we will hold very loosely to the things of this world and very tightly to the things from God.
We need to focus on what really matters in this life and the life to come. We can do this by learning to put our full confidence in the Lord and then allow the Holy Spirit to work through us. This is essential, especially in the times we are living. (Philippians 3:1-6; Galatians 3)
A personal relationship with Jesus Christ is the only thing that really matters. This is a relationship that is greater than anything this world has to offer. This is a relationship that should grow stronger as we daily walk with him. (Philippians. 3:7-11)
Until Jesus does return we need to keep our eyes on the goal, which is eternity in heaven. In the same way as Paul surrendered to God’s will and plan for his life, we need to learn to do the same. Paul was determined to press on for the goal to win the prize for which God had called him for in heaven. (Philippians. 3:12-14)
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., followed by worship at 11 a.m.
— Dianne Doyle
