Sunday service is at 11 a.m.
As we look around and see what’s happening in our world today, I can understand why some people might wonder where God is. However, I want to encourage everyone to trust God because he is the one who is orchestrating everything that we are witnessing right now.
In Matthew 24: 6, God told us that in the last days the things that we see unfolding before our very eyes would take place. However, he also told us not to be troubled. This may be a little difficult for some, but if we keep our eyes on Jesus, we can have peace because we know that he will bring us through.
In Habakkuk 1:5 God said, “Look among the nations and watch, be utterly astounded. For I will work a work in your days which you would not believe, though it were told you.”
We may not know what God is doing but he certainly does. So, even though the world may seem like it’s falling apart we need to remember that God is still God, and he is still in control. When we do this, we too can have that peace that passes all understanding.
— Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.