As Christians we should expect God to perform miracles in answer to our prayers and not be surprised when he does. The Bible reveals in both the old and new testaments that we serve a God who specializes in miracles. If we truly believe that we serve a miracle working God, then we should always expect the miraculous.
According to the Bible, it is God’s will for us, as spirit-filled believers to expect and experience the miraculous. So, when we pray in the power of the Holy Spirit with unwavering faith in the name of Jesus, we should expect and see the miracle working power of God heal the sick and do the impossible.
If we would just understand the power and authority we have when we pray by faith in the name of Jesus, we would see the hand of God move in greater ways than we have ever experienced before. During my lifetime, I have been privileged to witness God perform many miracles in answer to prayer, but I want to see even more of them today.
We need to remember that God never changes He is the same yesterday, today and forever. Unfortunately, there are too many churches today that no longer believe this.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.