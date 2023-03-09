Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
Have you ever noticed when you go shopping you see signs with the word, “Believe” written on them? However, they don’t give you any idea as to who or what you are to believe in. There is only one place where you will find the truth as to who and what you should believe.
That book is God’s holy Bible. This is God’s written word, inspired by the Holy Spirit, the infallible word of God. This book points us to Jesus Christ, as God’s one and only son.
As we look in the word, we will see why it is essential for us to believe in Jesus. For those who do not believe in Jesus shall perish, but those who do believe in him will receive eternal life. This means that our sins are forgiven, we are no longer slaves to sin, we are a new creation in Christ, and we have a heavenly home with our Lord for all eternity. Nothing is more beautiful than becoming a child of God. (John 3:14-21)
Believe in Jesus for he is the way, the truth and the life.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
