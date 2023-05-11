As we witness the moral depravity in our nation today as our leaders push immoral behaviors as well as socialism down our throats, it is very discouraging to say the least. There truly is a spirit of insanity that is pervading our culture. We are living in a time when we call evil good and good evil.
The Bible makes it clear that before Jesus returns, because of the ungodliness and sin that will abound, we would face terrible times. We are living in those times right now. However, God has called us to persevere and overcome Satan and this world system. In Hebrews 10:19-25, we see that we can persevere by drawing near to God as we pray and live a life of faith in Jesus. We need to hold on to the hope that we have in Jesus and as the church we need to motivate one another toward love and good deeds. We need to encourage one another by meeting together and praying for one another, especially as the day of the Lord approaches. He’s coming soon. Are you ready?
