Sunday service is at 11 a.m.
There have been many great revivals over the years. Azusa Street Revival, the Charismatic Renewal, the Toronto blessing, and others. Often churches hold what they call revival services with special speakers and music. The preaching may be enthusiastic or emotional, but when the meetings are over, if no lives were changed, it was not a revival.
True revival usually occurs in times of spiritual and moral decline. The Welsh Revival of 1904 began when a young lady in a Baptist church stood up and simply said “I love the Lord Jesus with all my heart.” Because of that, 150,000 people were converted throughout Britain, Scandinavia, parts of Europe and North America.
In the Azusa Street Revival, 1906 to 1915, God used a one-eyed, 34-year-old Black man named William Seymour. He endured discrimination and persecution, but he persevered, and is recognized today as being one of the most influential people in that revival.
God will use anyone who will humble themselves and turn from their wicked ways. If you want to see our country healed, souls saved and the church moving again in power, it will come when God’s people pray.
— Dianne Doyle
