Our God is an ever-present help. In this life we all face times of trouble at one time or another, which can affect us spiritually, physically, emotionally or financially. If we are followers of Jesus, we know that he has promised to never leave or forsake us.
This truth should bring us great comfort because we know that we can call on him anytime and he is always there to help us. In Psalm 46, we see that God is an ever-present help in times of trouble. We are victorious over everything that the enemy has to throw at us, because the presence and the power of the holy spirit is with us.
