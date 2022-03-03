When we go through the tests and trials of life, we may sometimes forget who we are in Christ. But Christians need to understand there is no problem too big for God. This doesn’t mean that we live in denial when everything seems to go wrong, but it’s at these very times we need to remember that we are more than conquerors, because God is working out all things for our good.
We need to understand that “all things” does not refer to sins we commit or are caused by our own negligence, but if we truly love the Lord and are faithful to him, we can trust him to be faithful to us and fulfill all his promises to us. In Romans 8:31 it states, “If God is for us, who can be against us?”
We may not always feel victorious, but in the ups and downs of life, we need to understand we are still more than conquerors through faith in Jesus Christ. His love is greater than anything this world can offer and just as we need to know who our enemy is, we need to know the one who gives us the victory as well. We can’t lose with God on our side.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
