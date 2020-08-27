Sunday school will resume in September at 10 a.m. with the worship service at 11 a.m. We will be live streaming on Facebook under Trinity Assembly of God, Hyde Park.
Pastor Ron’s message, is to pray effectively. (John 14:12-14; Acts Chapter 3; Matthew 17:20; 1 John 3:21-22; James 5:16; John 15:7; Matthew 7:7-8)
Every true follower of Jesus Christ is called to pray. Prayer is our communication link to God and is one of the many blessings that God has given his people and it is the key to a life of victory in Jesus Christ.
However, our prayers have to be effective. The only way our prayers can be effective is by truly believing that God can do all things and that he will do it for us when we pray in Jesus’s name.
We can have confidence in the fact that we will receive anything we ask from God if we obey his word, live a life pleasing to him and as we pray according to his will. When Jesus is truly the center of our lives, we can expect to receive anything we ask in prayer. However, there may be times that we don’t get the answer right away. When this happens we need to persevere in prayer until we get the answer.
Never give up, because Jesus is faithful and he is only a prayer away.
— Dianne Doyle
