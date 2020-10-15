Sunday school is at 10 a.m., followed by the worship at 11 a.m.
Pastor Ron Doyle’s message was “The Lord Carries us,” Isaiah 46: 3-9.
In the times we are living in, it is essential to know that we have a God who truly cares for us. When we are going through the storms and trials of life, God has promised to be with us and it’s such a blessing to know that we are not alone.
In the word of God we see that we have a God who loves us and cares for us more than we can ever imagine. Even when we feel like we can’t go on any further, our Lord will be faithful to lift us up and carry us through the trials and storms of life and bring us safely o the other side, victorious in Christ. I don’t know about you, but I need this encouragement today.
— Dianne Doyle
