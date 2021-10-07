Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with worship at 11 a.m.
We live in unprecedented times in our world today, in both our personal lives as well as in the church. We see the church becoming more and more like the world, while churches that preach the word of God struggle to keep their doors open.
In our nation, we see that the Christian values upon which our nation was built are being erased by liberal judges, liberal educators, the cancel culture, as well as socialist and Marxist groups in our country. Many godless politicians who are obsessed with transforming our great nation into a third-world country seem to be doing just that.
Our nation, no longer believes, “In God we trust.” We trust in anything and everything else but God. We are truly living in a time when what is bad is called good, and what is good is called bad. (Isaiah 5:20)
However, in all of this, God’s word exhorts us not to be troubled or anxious, for he is in control. (John 14:1-4)
So, even when we see all that is going on around us, we need to trust in the Lord, because we know that he has prepared a place for us, and he is coming to take us home.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
