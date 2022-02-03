The eleventh chapter of Hebrews is known as the faith chapter. It recounts some of the great forefathers of the faith and how God was with them in perilous times. It’s also a reminder that this same God is still faithful and with us today.
Noah lived in a terrible time, but God was with him, enabling him to keep on building the ark without being overcome by evil. This same God will give us grace, so that we too can just keep building.
God told Abraham to leave his comfortable and familiar home and even though he didn’t know where he was going, he obeyed God. We can also be in a comfortable, place one day, only to be thrust out into a strange wilderness, but like Abraham, we must keep obeying God and trusting him.
So, when everything seems to be unsettled and in a constant state of change, we need to remember that that God’s word doesn’t change and neither does Jesus. (Psalm 119: 89)
Jesus Christ is eternal, and his doctrine is irrevocable. He’s the same yesterday, today and forever.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
