Sunday school at 10 a.m. is followed by worship at 11 a.m.
There are times in life when we all need our spiritual strength renewed. Over the past eight months we have witnessed people we know go through very difficult times and I am sure that many have felt like giving up. But it is in these very times when we feel weak and tired that we need to know that God is still in control.
We need to understand that in Christ, we have a source of strength and power that is unlimited. In Isaiah 40:25-31 we see that because of God’s great love for us. He has promised to renew our strength and carry us through this life as overcomers. When we realize that we serve a wonderful and loving God, this will encourage us and build us up in our faith, renew our spiritual strength and help us to “rejoice in the Lord always.” (Philippians 4:4)
When our strength is renewed by God’s power, we will be able to rise above our tests and trials as an eagle rises in the sky and we will not grow tired or weary as we finish this race that God has called us to run.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.