From the pastor’s desk: “Through the Storms” — Mark 4:35-41; Romans 8:28; 1Peter 5: 7; Philippians 4:6-7.
In life, storms can touch the lives of people in so many ways. It could be marriage or family problems, physical illness, or spiritual, emotional and financial problems, but the worst of all is the loss of loved ones.
Only the Lord knows the storms we may face in the future. However, Jesus promised to be with us in the storms of life and he is the only one who can truly calm the storms and bring us peace. Jesus is a friend who knows what tomorrow may bring and he promised to never leave us. Let’s remember that Jesus cares for us more than we can possibly understand. He showed his love for us when he came to earth and gave his life on a cross for us, so that we might live.
As his children he watches over us 24/7, but he also wants us to pray for one another as well. So, whatever the storm is that you are facing today, remember that our wonderful Lord can calm the storm and give you real peace that passes all understanding.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
