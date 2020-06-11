Sunday morning worship service will be held at 10 a.m. You can also join us on Facebook under Trinity Assembly of God, Hyde Park.
Pastor Ron Doyle’s message: “Be Strong and Courageous.” (Joshua 1:1-11; Hebrews 13:5-8; Deuteronomy 31:6; John 1:12 and 3:16).
As Christians, when we face the tests and trials of life, we may feel down and out at times, but instead we should feel strong and courageous, because of who we are in Jesus. We are children of the king and we are entitled to all the benefits that comes with this relationship.
As we see in Joshua, God had promised to bring the Israelites to the promised land. As they wandered through the desert for 40 years, their faith wavered as they endured many tests and trials. However, God was faithful and he brought them through them all just as he said he would. He fed them and clothed them and even the sandals on their feet didn’t wear out.
Just as God kept his promises to the Israelites, he will keep his promises to his people today. As we face the many tests and trials that the enemy throws at us, we can trust Jesus to bring us through them all, because he promised he would. So stay strong and courageous, because Jesus is with you and he will never leave you. You can count on him, because he will never let you down. Won’t you ask him to be your savior today? He’s only a prayer away.
— Dianne Doyle