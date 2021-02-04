Sunday morning services are at 11 a.m., live on Facebook.
The message, by Gerry Mansfield, “You can trust Him”: Have you ever been in that place where you think that your prayers are not being answered or at least not in the way that you think they should be? At times like these we can become discouraged or even afraid as David did in Psalm 56.
It’s really amazing how quickly we forget the goodness of God during these times. It’s in these times that we need to seek God’s and trust him, no matter what. We may not understand the things that are going on around us today, but we can have confidence in God and know that he is in control and will bring us through.
So, whether it’s politics, or COVID, or the politics of COVID, or just the every day trials of life that are going on around us, God is there with us and he will bring us through it all.
Remember the devil doesn’t steal worthless things, he knows how precious you are and how precious your walk with God is.
— Dianne Doyle
