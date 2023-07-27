Sunday morning worship is at 11 a.m., livestreamed on Facebook.
In the biblical account of Joseph, his brothers sold him into slavery. Ending up in Egypt, his wisdom brought them through the famine sweeping the land. Earning the trust of pharaoh, he became second in command.
After his death Joseph’s family became slaves. Crying out to God, he answered and said he’d heard their cry, and promised to deliver them. Imagine the rejoicing of the people hearing that deliverance was on the way. A year later, were they still rejoicing or were they saying: “What’s with the frogs? We weren’t expecting plagues.”
It can be hard to know what God’s doing when it looks like he not doing anything. Jesus told his disciples that when things looked darkest: “Look up. Redemption is drawing near.” When we’ve prayed and all we see is frogs and darkness, it’s time to look up. What looked like a curse was part of God’s plan to deliver his people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.