If you know Jesus as your savior and have decided to follow him, you can be assured that you will be attacked by Satan. His main goal is to destroy everything that brings glory to God and he will do anything to reach his goal.
I know that I speak for a lot of Christians when I say that we are sick and tired of how Satan is trying to bring down our nation by destroying marriages, families, churches and all that is good. But he cannot be successful unless he destroys the church of the living God first.
God is calling us today, as his people, to take a stand against the enemy and he has already given us everything we need to be victorious over him. But first we must recognize that our enemy is Satan and this world system is under his control right now.
We need to keep in mind that the battle is not ours but the Lord’s and no matter what the enemy throws at us, we can take comfort in the fact that in the end Jesus will defeat Satan once and for all.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
