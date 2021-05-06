Pastor Ron and I were out with COVID-19 for a month and a half but praise the Lord we are back again.
From the pastor: We are living in a world today that is looking more and more like the times of Noah and Lot, but we must remember that God is still in control. As we see in Jude, Satan was trying his best to destroy the church in the first century with false teachers who were permitted to come into the church. He continues the same thing today.
As a result, we not only have to deal with those outside the church who are trying to destroy us but those on the inside as well. Satan knows his time is short, so he is working overtime to destroy the church God established. False teaching in the church is rampant today and we need to always be on the alert.
Here are a few examples of false teaching: eternal security, prosperity gospel, post tribulation, legalism, new age teachings, Christians do not need to attend church, and there is more than one way to heaven. To guard against getting caught up in these false teachings, we need to build ourselves up in the faith. We need to be filled with the Holy Spirit every day and let him lead and guide us as we pray, read and study the Bible and live according to its teachings.
Sunday service is at 11 a.m.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
