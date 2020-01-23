Sunday school and the men’s and women’s groups will resume in the spring. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
Pastor Ron’s message: “Is anything too hard for the Lord?” When our faith is tested, we need to respond with faith. (Genesis 18:10-15) We live in a time when everyone wants everything and they want it now. However, we need to understand that God’s timing is not always ours, but His timing is always perfect. When we are going through tests we need to have faith in God that He will keep His promises to us and bring us through even when we have to wait.
When our faith is tested, we need to overcome doubt. (Luke 1:37; Genesis 17:17-18) The Lord desires us to be a people of faith. When we have doubt in our hearts it prevents God from moving on our behalf.
When our faith is tested, we need to stand on the word of God. (Genesis 21:1-2; Genesis 12; Matthew 19:26) When we go through the tests of this life, and we all will, we need to remember that the Word of God is true and faithful. Heaven and earth will pass away but the word of God will last forever.
The Bible reveals that we serve a God who specializes in doing the impossible. All we have to do is believe in what it says. After all, Jesus is the living word.
— Dianne Doyle