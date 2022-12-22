Many today are searching for a purpose and a hope for a life worth living, which can only be found in Jesus. He is the only one who can fill the emptiness in a person’s life and give them the hope to carry on. Through faith in Jesus Christ, we receive God’s wonderful gift of salvation and hope for today, tomorrow and all eternity.
That’s why Jesus came that first Christmas night. As the wise men who searched for Jesus until they found him, we need to do the same today, because he is the way for all who seek him and receive him as their Savior. When we surrender our life to Jesus, he gives us a makeover from the inside out and we can’t remain the same. He fills us with joy the world cannot understand.
Our choice to follow Christ may not be understood by everyone and it may disturb some people just as the manger scene or saying “merry Christmas” is offensive to some. However, if we truly believe that “Jesus is the reason for the season,” we have every reason to rejoice in the Lord. So, this Christmas season, let’s keep Christ in Christmas and say Merry Christmas every chance we get. Sunday morning worship service is at 11 a.m.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
