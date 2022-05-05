Sunday school starts at 10 a.m., with worship at 11 a.m.
Hope is something that everyone needs, and it’s described as optimism, faith, confidence, trust and expectation. We need this now more than ever today because there seems to be little reason for hope with what we see going on in our nation and around the world. However, when we stand on the promises of God, we find that there is hope for every situation we face in this life.
In 1 Peter 1:3-9, we see that through faith in Jesus, his finished work on the cross and his resurrection, we have a living hope that is steadfast and sure. However, it’s our choice which route we take in life. Will we choose the route that leads to adversity and death by rejecting Christ, or will we choose the route that leads to hope and life through faith in Christ?
So, let’s not let Satan rob us of our hope, peace and joy by having us focus on all the evil that is going on around us. Instead, let’s trust in Jesus, who is the source of real hope, peace and joy. Remember that all things work for good to those who love the Lord. (Romans 8:28)
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
