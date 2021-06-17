In our spiritual walk with God, there are times, especially when we are fighting spiritual battles, that we feel weak and tired and we need to renew our spiritual and physical strength. But we need to realize that in Christ, we have a source of strength and power that is unlimited and which will carry us through this life as more than conquerors.
In Isaiah 40: 27-31, we see that our spiritual strength is decreased when we have a complaining spirit. This can only drain our strength, and the strength of others, as well. Instead of being complainers, we are called to be encouragers.
Our spiritual strength is increased when we understand how great our God is. We need to remember that our God is the creator of the earth, the universe and everything that exists today. Unlike us, God never grows tired or weary. This is the amazing God that we know and serve and through faith in Jesus Christ. He will be faithful to strengthen us and bring us through victorious.
Do you need renewed strength today? Jesus can help you and he is only a prayer away.
Sunday service is at 11 a.m.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.