Sunday school and the men’s and women’s groups will resume in the spring.
Sunday worship service 10 a.m.
Message by Gerry Mansfield: “You have never passed this way before” Joshua 3:1-4. Just as Joshua had to face a lot of changes in his life, we can be sure that we will have to face many changes as well. Whether we like it or not, change comes. Change happens physically, mentally, financially and spiritually. It occurs in our homes, our families in our jobs and even the churches are not immune from it. How we respond to the changes will speak volumes of our walk with the Lord.
However, we can take courage in this one fact: God never changes. He is the same yesterday, today and forever. And he said that he would never leave us nor forsake us.
So this New Year, let’s put God first in every aspect of our life. We will never go wrong when we do.
Contact information: 802-244-5037.
— Dianne Doyle