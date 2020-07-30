Sunday morning service streams live on Facebook at 10 a.m. Pastor Ron Doyle’s message will be “The Lord Is Our Shepherd” (Psalm 23).
The 23rd psalm is probably the best known of all the psalms in the Bible. Although it is read at most Christian funerals, we need to be reminded that this psalm is not just for funerals. It’s for the daily lives of each and every believer who has put faith and trust in Jesus Christ and his finished work on the cross.
In the difficult times we are living in, this psalm provides hope, comfort and strength for every born-again believer in Jesus. Pastor Ron’s prayer is that it will be an encouragement to all of us in our walk with God.
When Jesus becomes Savior of our life, he has promised that he will always take care of all our needs, and he will give us peace and comfort.
Last of all, Jesus has prepared a place for us in heaven where we will be with him for all eternity one day. This is what the 23rd psalm means to me.
— Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.