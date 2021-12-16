From the pastor’s desk: (Luke 2:8-20; John 14: 6. Christmas is a wonderful time of the year for many reasons. It’s a time for getting together with family and friends and enjoying Christmas traditions and singing favorite songs. A time when we enjoy favorite meals and deserts, and yes, putting on a few extra pounds.
However, as wonderful as all these things are, nothing compares with the love that God showed us that first Christmas night when Jesus Christ was born. This was truly the good news of Christmas, which is the good news we need to hear about now more than ever. The great majority of news in the world today is very negative, but Jesus came into the world to bring good news of great joy to all the people, not just for a chosen few.
The good news is the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ. Sin separated us from God, and as a result, we could never reach up to God. So, God in his mercy and love reached down to us by sending his son as savior for all who will believe in him. Jesus is the only way to God, and he is the only one that can bring us true joy and peace. So, this Christmas season let’s share this good news of joy and peace with others.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
