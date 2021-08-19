I think everyone knows just how important it is to reach out to family and friends, and we are so blessed today with so many ways to do that. Just as our family and friends want us to reach out and touch them, God wants us reach out and touch him as well and he made a way for us to do this through Jesus Christ, his only son.
At one time or another we can be sure that we will go through storms and trials that test our faith. However, even in the hardest times, God has promised to be with us. Regardless of the circumstances, there is always hope in Jesus.
In Mark 5: 21-34 we see just how important it is to reach out and touch Jesus and not give up no matter what. When we reach out to Jesus by faith, he is always faithful to meet our every need.
Jesus is the same yesterday today and forever and all things are possible with him. Just as the woman kept pressing in until she reached out to Jesus and touched his clothes, we need to do the same. He has promised to never let us down and he is only a prayer away.
Sunday service is at 11 a.m.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.