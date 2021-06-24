From the pastor’s desk: Jesus is Lord over the storms. Regardless of who you are or where you come from, you can be sure that the storms of life will come your way. These storms can come in many different forms for different people.
They could be physical, spiritual, emotional, financial or family related. But no matter what storms we may face, we can trust Jesus to see us through them all. In Matthew 14:22-33 we see how storms can come without warning. Have you ever noticed this in your own life when everything seems to be going along just fine and out of the blue something unexpected happens?
However, it’s in these very times that we need to remember that Jesus is in control and just as he was there to help Peter when he called out to him, he will be there to help us as well. He will never let us down. So, just remember that no matter what you are facing, Jesus is Lord over every storm and every situation in your life and you can always trust him.
Sunday service at 11 a.m.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
