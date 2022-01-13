Be still and know that I am God. (Psalm 46: 1-11) In the times that we are living, it’s not always easy for us to be still. There’s always so much to do and so little time to do it. However, as Christians let’s make it a priority in 2022 to seek God every day and really get to know him.
We need to remember that no matter what we see going on around us, he is still God and always will be. We also need to remember that prayer moves the hand of God, so we will see miraculous things take place when we seek him and pray. We just need to trust him and continue to do good despite all the evil that we see in our world.
As we pray, know that God is God and let him have his way.
Sunday service is at 11 a.m.
— Dianne Doyle
