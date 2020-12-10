Worship service is at 11 a.m., and Sunday school will resume in the spring.
Pastor Ron Doyle’s Message: Twas Long Before Christmas!
In the famous poem, “Twas the Night Before Christmas” by Clement Clark Moore, we see the anticipation of Christmas and the coming of St. Nick. However, as followers of Jesus Christ, we know that Christmas is about God’s gift to us with the birth of his one and only son, Jesus Christ. Actually, the word Christmas — Christ plus mass — means a religious service commemorating the virgin birth of Christ. Long before the first Christmas, in Isaiah 7: 14, we see that God proclaimed the virgin birth of Jesus about 700 years before his actual birth.
Jesus came to this earth as a child in a manger to redeem mankind from their sins. He loved us so much that he left the splendor of heaven to come down to this earth and become a mere man. This was the miracle of the incarnation by which God became flesh and dwelt among us. (John 1:14).
What really counts is what you do with Jesus. This Christmas season remember to keep Christ in Christmas.
— Dianne Doyle
