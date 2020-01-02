Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by the worship service at 10.
Pastor Ron Doyle’s message: “Let’s Make Room For Jesus.”
There was no room at the inn for Joseph, Mary and the Baby Jesus (Luke 2:1-7, Micah 5:2) but they did find a place in a stable. This humble setting where Jesus was born, the town, the place and time were all part of God’s plan and nothing could stop it from happening just the way God wanted it to.
Jesus is looking for room in the hearts of people today (Revelation 3:20). This same Jesus who was born in such a humble place came to die for the sins of the world. He was crucified on a rugged cross in Jerusalem, just about 5 miles from the place of his birth in Bethlehem. He has already paid the price for the sins of the world and he is now standing at the door and knocking at the hearts of all who will accept what he has done and let him in. How about you; will you let him in today?
Let’s make room for Jesus today (Philippians 2:6-8). Now that all of the Christmas festivities are over, let’s make room for Jesus, not just for today, but every day in the New Year.
We pray that you made the time and the room for Jesus this Christmas season. We pray that you all have a happy and healthy New Year.
Contact information: 802-244-5037.
— Dianne Doyle