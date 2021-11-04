Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with worship following an hour later.
We read the account of wicked King Ahab who wanted the vineyard of Naboth and offered to buy it from him or give him another piece of land in exchange. Naboth, however, would not sell. The land was given to him by the Lord and was meant to remain in his possession, eventually passing on to his heirs.
Ahab’s wife, Jezebel, connived a plot against Naboth accusing him of being a blasphemer. She got two witnesses to confirm it by lying, and the people believed the scoundrels. Naboth died, and Ahab got his vineyard. Naboth's vineyard bordered Ahab’s palace, just as our vineyards border the world’s. The devil will also use deceptive practices to try and take what’s ours in the Lord, but we have to stand firm and tell him, “You can’t have my inheritance!
The most important inheritance we have, after our salvation, is our children. The Bible says that children are an inheritance from the Lord. Often Christian parents struggle because of an unsaved child, or one who has strayed. But we can’t get discouraged. We must trust God and use the authority he has given us. Don’t lose your inheritance.
— Dianne Doyle
