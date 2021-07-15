In the world that we live in today, peace is something that everyone is looking for. When we see what is going on in our own lives, the church, our nation and around the world it’s easy to understand how we can be robbed of the peace that God wants us to have.
However, we can have this peace even when everything seems to be crashing down around us. When we put our faith and trust in Jesus, knowing that he is in control of everything, the peace of God will come.
In Philippians 4:4-9 we see that the joy and peace come when we rejoice in the Lord. As a child of God, we have every reason to rejoice and give him praise for all that he has done for us. We are exhorted not to worry or be anxious about anything, but to bring all our concerns and requests to the Lord in prayer.
When we turn our worries and concerns into prayers of faith, something happens. The peace of God will come. So, we have a choice. We can worry and fret, or we can pray, giving all our anxieties and cares to the Lord. The more we set our minds on Christ, his word and the good things of God, the more peace we will have.
Sunday service is at 11 a.m.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
