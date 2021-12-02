Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
We just celebrated Thanksgiving, which is a wonderful time to remember to thank God for all his wonderful blessings. In this past year, because of all that we have gone through, as individuals and as a church, we may not have felt very joyful or thankful.
However, the promises of the Lord are still true, and he has promised to bring us through and restore the joy that we may have lost. As we look at Psalm 100, we see that joy and thanksgiving go hand and hand. We need the joy of the Lord to give us the strength to go through this life, but we also need to have a heart of thanksgiving as well.
However, sometimes we can get so caught up with the cares of life that we lose the joy of the Lord, but if we will just pause, and spend time in his presence he will be faithful to renew our joy and our strength. We need to remember that God’s love endures forever, and his faithfulness never ends. We are God’s people, so what do we have to fear?
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.