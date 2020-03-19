Sunday morning worship service is at 10 a.m.
Pastor Ron’s message: In our weakness (2 Corinthians 12:8-10; Hebrews 13:5; Romans 8:28)
In life there are times when it seems like everything that can go wrong, is going wrong. As Christians we should not be surprised about this, because every true follower of Christ will fight many spiritual battles, especially in these last days that we are living in.
Sometimes these battles can leave us feeling very weak and discouraged. However, Jesus shows us in his word that when we are weak, we can be strong in him. So, when we are going through the trials and storms of life we need to remember that his grace is sufficient for us and his Holy Spirit will see us through.
We also have to remember that he is still in control of every situation and he has promised to never leave us nor forsake us.
However, we also have to realize that sometimes God allows things into our lives to motivate us to draw closer to him. He may say no or wait to our requests because he wants to accomplish something even greater in our lives. This is a good thing, even though the waiting can be very difficult.
So when we go through all of the hardships, persecutions, insults and difficulties of this life we need to fully trust in Jesus. He will never let us down.
How about you, are you trusting in Jesus today? He’s only a prayer away.
— Dianne Doyle