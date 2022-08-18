Sunday prayer is at 10 a.m. with worship following at 11 a.m.
There are times in life when it seems like everything that can go wrong is going wrong. This should not surprise us because we know that everyone who is a follower of Jesus is fighting a spiritual war.
However, instead of feeling victorious in the Lord, as we should during these times, we feel spiritually weak. These are the very times we need to remember that God is still in control. The Lord shows us in his word that when we feel weak, his grace and power is more than sufficient for us even in the most difficult times of our lives.
2 Corinthians 12:1-10: We also need to understand that God will allow the enemy to bring things into our lives that will motivate us to draw closer to him and rely on him in all situations. When we realize this fact, then we will be able to say with the apostle Paul, “For when I am weak, then I am strong.”
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.