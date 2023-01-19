In Luke 17, we find the familiar story of the 10 lepers who had an encounter with Jesus. When they cried out for mercy, Jesus simply told them to go show themselves to the priests, fulfilling the requirement of the law.
Ten lepers were healed by Jesus and only one came back to give thanks.
The nine were doing what they were told: they were following the law. Only the Samaritan, who wasn’t under the law, came back to give thanks. Most Jews had nothing to do with the Samaritans and wouldn’t even go through the area.
But here is Jesus, going out of his way to reach people that society had rejected. He didn’t have to, but he did, out of love.
The nine lepers who simply went on their way are never heard of again. The Samaritan who returned to glorify God earned a place in the Bible, and we’re still talking about him 2,000 years later. Jesus is never too busy for you, and no one is an outsider where he is concerned.
Sunday morning worship is at 11 a.m.
— Dianne Doyle
