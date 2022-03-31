Sunday school at is at 10 a.m., followed by worship at 11 a.m.
One of the greatest blessings for every believer in Christ today is the Bible. With all the false doctrines and cults in the world it is so important for us to know the word of God, believe it, meditate on it and have a hunger for it in our daily lives.
From Genesis to Revelation, the Bible is God’s word. In reveals God’s plan of salvation for the world and it’s our roadmap to guide us through this life. But many “Christians” today rarely open the Bible or attend church, but they still expect to grow in the Lord. However, you need to practice if you want to become proficient at anything
Over the centuries many have tried to rid the world of the Bible without success, but the enemy is still hard at work to do just that. If he can’t get rid of the Bible, he is trying to water it down or confuse what it says and unfortunately, he has fooled many. However, God’s word will stand the test of time and will continue for all eternity.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
