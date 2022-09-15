Sunday school is at 10 a.m., followed by worship at 11 a.m.
Have you ever found yourself extremely concerned about what might happen now or ing the future? Have you ever made plans that changed because of something that later happened?
We’ve all heard the saying by Robert Burns, “The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry.” What is the answer to this? It’s very simple, we need to live one day at a time, with Jesus as our Savior, because life is so short.
With Jesus we can live one day at a time without being overcome by life. (Psalm 90:10-17)
Even though life is full of trouble and sorrow, Jesus commanded us not to worry. “Worry only shows our lack of faith in God’s love and care for us.” (Matthew 6:25 and 6:33)
I cannot emphasize enough the need for the fullness of the Holy Spirit in our lives. If we live by the spirit, we will overcome the desires of the sinful nature, and the fruit of the spirit will grow. (Galatians 5:16, 22-23) We can live a life of victory when we put Jesus first, trust him for all things and let the Holy Spirit guide us by his power.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.