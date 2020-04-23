Until further notice, we will be livestreaming our Sunday services at 11 a.m. on Facebook under Trinity Assembly of God. We hope you can join us.
Pastor Ron Doyle’s message: Jesus is our refuge. (Psalm 91:1-16)
In the times we are living in today, especially with the spread of the coronavirus, we definitely need a place of refuge. With all the uncertainty in our own country as well as around the world, people feel alone and afraid. Which is totally understandable. With the nationwide shutdown, many have lost their jobs and income, their homes and their businesses. But worst of all are the sickness and loss of loved ones that so many have had to endure.
However, even as hard as this is for all of us, we need to remember that Jesus is in control and we can find our refuge in him. All of us who are fully committed to Jesus and have put our faith and trust in him dwell in the shelter of the most high. Therefore all of these promises in Psalm 91 are for us. When we are abiding in Jesus and his perfect love, fear has no place in our lives, so he will give us the rest and peace that we long for.
He has promised to save us from the traps of the enemy and deadly pestilence. We don’t need to be afraid because he is in control. We can trust him to bring us through it all. Take heart, for this too will pass!
— Dianne Doyle