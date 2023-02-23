Called to be Mighty Warriors: We are living in a time when our nation is truly backsliding. Everything that is against Jesus and the word of God is called normal and it’s being shoved down our throats whether we like it or not. If anyone dares to speak out against it, they try to shut us down by calling us bigots or racists or whatever the new word for the week is. The insane are running the insane asylum that’s for sure. However, God is still in control, and he is calling us to be mighty warriors for him and he will equip us with everything we need to be victorious in every situation we face. With all the evil that is going on in our country and around the world today, we know that the day of reckoning is coming, and we need to be prepared. The first step in being prepared is believing and trusting God to do what he said he would do. We are never alone because God is always with us and we know he hears us when we cry out to him. So, let’s stand up and be the warriors he has called us to be. Sunday Worship Service is at 11 a.m.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.