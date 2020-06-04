We are now meeting again for our Sunday services at 10 a.m., and we are still livestreaming on Facebook under Trinity Assembly of God, Hyde Park. We hope you can join us.
Pastor Ron Doyle’s message: As I was thinking about how I was dealing with the tests and trials in my own life and how I was reacting to them, I found out that I was falling short of what God wanted from me. God forgive me and help me to do better. When our faith is tested, how we react to it tells a lot about our walk with Jesus Christ. In the book of James we see how true believers should react when they are tested. We have to remember that true followers of Jesus Christ will have their faith tested and one time or another, so we shouldn’t be surprised when it happens.
I know that it’s hard to experience joy as we face the tests and trials we are going through, with the pandemic and now the riots that are happening. However, since we can’t change things ourselves, this is the very time we need to put our full faith and trust in Jesus. We need to remember that he is still in control and he will bring us through all of this turmoil victoriously and we will be better and stronger for it. Stand firm in your faith in Jesus, let God do his work, and don’t let doubt creep in.
— Dianne Doyle