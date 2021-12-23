From the pastor’s desk: When we look at the account of Jesus’ birth, we see that he is called Immanuel, which means, “God with us.”
Jesus was Immanuel — God with us, from the moment of his birth in that humble manger in Bethlehem. His father was God, his mother was a virgin and Jesus was God’s one and only son. Jesus is Immanuel — God with us, today. When we open our hearts to Jesus and invite him in, we have a close friendship and intimate relationship with him by his indwelling spirit. (Matthew 1:18-24)
The Lord has promised to be with us always, even to the very end of the age. Always, means 24/7. In the good times and the bad times, the Lord has promised to be with us. (I Corinthians 6:19-20; Matthew 28:20)
Jesus will be Immanuel — God with us, in the future and for all eternity, in the new Jerusalem. (Revelation 21:1-5)
Knowing that Jesus was and is, and always will be with us, should bring us great joy and peace in our lives today and always. Merry Christmas!
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
