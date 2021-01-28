Sunday morning worship is at 11 a.m.
From the pastor’s desk: “The Name of Jesus.” There are many songs about the name of Jesus, but they could never begin to describe the beauty, power and majesty of this name.
In the Bible we see that the name of Jesus is full of meaning and power for all those who put their faith in him.
The name of Jesus brings salvation to all those who believe. This was and still is the mission of Jesus. (Matthew 1:20-21; John 3:16; Acts 2:21 & 4:12; John 14:6)
The name of Jesus also releases God’s power when we pray. When we pray, Jesus will do whatever we ask him to do when we pray according to God’s will. (John 14:12-14)
When we pray in this way, there is no limit to what God will do by his power. Whatever your need may be, you can pray the prayer of faith in Jesus’ name and have complete confidence that God will meet that need as he said he would.
We also see that the name of Jesus is exalted above every other name. (Philippians 2: 6-11)
God exalted Jesus to the highest place. His name is above every other name and one day every knee will bow and every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. This includes all those who deny him in this life. However, Jesus came to save the whole world and he is personally reaching out to you today.
What will you say to him?
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
