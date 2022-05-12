From the pastor’s desk, Isaiah 46:3-10: In this crazy world we live in today it is so good to know that we have a God who really cares for us. It’s such a great blessing to know that we are not alone, because God has promised that he will always be with us to encourage and strengthen us as we go through the storms and trials of life.
We can live an overcoming life because God is a caring God who has already provided all we need to sustain us as we walk with him. So, when you are going through the hard times, when you feel so hopeless and helpless and you don’t know what to do, just turn everything over to God and he will carry you through to victory.
He will rescue you because nothing is too hard for him, and his love and power is unlimited. God still rescues his people today when they call upon him. So, don’t ever give up because God is on your side.
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with worship following at 11 a.m.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
