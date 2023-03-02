Have you ever switched from a slow-moving line in the supermarket to go to another one that was even slower? In Exodus 25-30, God gave Moses specific instructions regarding the construction of the tabernacle and its furnishings, the precise method of offering the sacrifices on the altar in the courtyard, together with the making of the incense for the offering.
These scriptures all refer to the coming savior and the sacrifice he would make on the cross. To make an offering for the altar of incense, the priest was supposed to take the coals from the sacrificial altar, add the dedicated incense and place it on the altar of incense. Two priests, Nadab and Abihu, decided to take a shortcut. They took coals from another source, added incense and offered it on the altar. The Bible says that fire came out from the Lord and consumed them. God called their offering “strange fire” — meaning profane or unholy. This fire wasn’t holy because the coals hadn’t come from the sacrificial altar.
